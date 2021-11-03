Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5: Frank vs. Archbishop Kearns







Friday night’s Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 is bringing back a familiar foe — and this time, it’s not Armin Janko. We’ve spoken at length over the past week about the return of Eddie’s father to the show so here, we’re shifting the focus over to Archbishop Kearns.

Over the years, Stacy Keach has been a reliable recurring player on the show, and an interesting figure in Frank Reagan’s personal and professional life. Because Frank is a man of faith, he is inclined to listen whenever Kearns speaks. It’s complicated, however, by the fact that he is an influential voice in New York City and when he or someone close to him speaks out against the NYPD, it causes problems with his job. This could be where things stand between the two characters in just a couple of days.

So what is the center of their conflict this time around? Per CBS, “Frank goes head to head with Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) when a local priest calling for the NYPD to be defunded causes friction between the force and the church.” It shouldn’t be a surprise that this would cause some problems. The local priest in perfectly allowed to share his opinion, even though it is one that Frank disagrees with. This could be a story about community-building and Frank trying to show that there’s value in the police force despite ever-increasing tension.

This episode (entitled “Good Intentions”) looks to be Blue Bloods doing what they can in order to take on current events. That is something the show tends to do here and there, albeit not always in the most overt way. This isn’t a series that tends to hammer a point home a million times over; instead, they take their time and try to present an issue from all fronts before figuring out if a compromise is possible.

Where do you want to see things go from Frank and the Archbishop moving into Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5?

