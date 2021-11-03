NCIS season 19 tease: Wilmer Valderrama, cast in the woods!







We are always happy to have a behind-the-scenes look at NCIS season 19, especially on the occasion where a new setting is included.

Luckily, that is precisely what we have to share in the new post today. If you look below, you can see star Wilmer Valderrama filming the series somewhere in the woods alongside Katrina Law and Sean Murray. The setting that the three are in feels almost eerie, almost as though it would have been well-suited for a Halloween episode that we didn’t get a chance to see this season. The three DO seem to be having a great time while working on the show together, which is a sign that even amidst all of the recent turnover, spirits are still high during production. Could the continued ratings success be a major component in that? It’s possible.

Odds are, the cast and crew of NCIS are at least a few episodes ahead in production from where we are watching the show at home — thanks means they are probably either filming an episode for mid-December right now or early 2022. This allows for there to be plenty of time for the episodes to be properly edited behind the scenes and for them to not be rushed to the point where there are mistakes.

So what could be coming up for Wilmer’s character of Nick Torres? He had a pretty significant breakthrough on Monday’s episode in terms of his ability to help others. Our hope is that moving forward, we will see that carry through to other parts of his life.

What are you hoping to see from Nick Torres on NCIS season 19 coming up?

