





Is The Masked Singer new tonight on Fox after being off the air for the World Series? There’s no denying that the schedule as of late has been a little bit confusing, with baseball being the primary culprit in that.

Well, here’s where things stand entering tonight: Because the Atlanta Braves won the World Series last night, you will see the singing show back on the air in its normal 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. This is great news for everyone who loves having this show be a regular part of their Wednesday nights — though personally, we really wish it wasn’t airing at the same time as Survivor.

Tonight’s new episode could prove interesting mostly due to a new twist in the Take It Off Buzzer. If a judge is 100% sure that they know who is underneath a mask, they can push this button and if correct, the performer has to unmask and immediately leave the competition. The judge then receives multiple points on the road to getting the Golden Ear trophy. If they are wrong, however, they lose multiple points — they have incentive not to use it unless they are extremely confident.

According to the sneak peek below (per Entertainment Weekly), Jenny McCarthy is VERY sure she knows who the Caterpillar is. While we don’t see her actually push the button, it does seem like she is about to before the preview cuts off. It’s no offense to Jenny, but we almost hope that she is wrong if for no other reason than that it allows us to continue to see this person perform. It’d probably stink to be on the show and have your identity revealed right in the middle of an episode.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now

Do you want to see the Caterpillar unmasked like this on tonight’s The Masked Singer season 6 episode?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are some other updates on the way and we don’t want you to miss out on any of those. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







