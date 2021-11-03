Stargirl season 2 finale: Who is Mister Bones? Season 3 talk







The Stargirl season 2 finale has come and gone, and now we’ve got questions aplenty in regards to Mister Bones. Is he poised to have a big role in the upcoming third season?

If we had to guess, the answer we’d hand down here is a pretty-clear “yes.” We are speaking about a comic-book character who can be easily remixed on the show, and also someone who was set up in a way kinda similar to The Shade last season. One other thing to love here is that he’s being voiced by Keith David, who is about as incredible of a voice actor as you’re ever going to find. He’s already got gravitas and we’ve barely seen him!

We don’t think there’s too much that needs to be spoiled to from the comics — he has some heroic and villainous moments from the comics, and he’s shown himself to be a compelling leader but also a formidable force. He believes strongly in his actions, and that means that he won’t be a pushover regardless of his relationship to everyone else in Blue Valley.

Seeing Mister Bones in the finale proves further that very few shows set up their future quite as well as Stargirl has — it not only tied together its second season in a pretty fantastic way, but it laid the groundwork for what will be coming as well. You can see the small scene featuring Mister Bones at the end of the video below.

Obviously, the hard part at this point is going to be waiting all the way until 2022 to actually see this character in action — and the same goes for everyone else within the ensemble. We could be getting one of the most interesting and chaotic seasons yet!

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Stargirl, including premiere date hopes for season 3

What did you think about the Mister Bones reveal at the end of the Stargirl season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stick around to get more news that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







