FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Pain ahead in ‘Lovesick’







FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 6 will be coming to CBS next week, and this is a case that will have a very personal edge to it. “Lovesick” is a story about a criminal desperate to destroy families; there’s so much sadness just in the idea of this, and that’s without even getting into what the particular motive could be for some of their actions.

Beyond the case itself, there’s also going to be personal pressure that is put on Barnes courtesy of her mother. What could the consequences of that be? Think in terms of major issues within her marriage.

To get a few more details now on the story to come, we suggest that you check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 3 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight that you will not want to miss:

“Lovesick” – The team attempts to hunt down a family annihilator before he continues his murder spree. Also, Barnes’ intrusive mother puts pressure on her marriage, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Beyond episode 6, there are a lot of questions still about what will happen down the road. Take, for example, whether or not we’ll see another crossover event. We’re hopeful that something more could happen, but we’re not banking on it since we already got one major event this season already. Typically, shows of this nature are able to have one major event like this a season.

As for Barnes and her marriage next week, let’s just hope that everything shakes out okay.

