Supergirl season 6 episode 19, 20 spoilers: The series finale event







Next week on The CW it’s finally here — Supergirl season 6 episode 19 and 20 will be a series finale event like no other. Over these two hours, Kara Danvers and her team of super-friends will work together to battle Nyxly and Lex Luthor, who have set their sights on some rather dastardly goals. They’ll have to pool their resources and push themselves to the absolute limits.

Did we mention that there’s also a wedding coming up? There is! Despite all of the chaos and drama, at least there’s an opportunity for some of these characters to have a smile as Alex and Kelly prepare to tie the knot.

Without further ado, let’s give you what we know about these two episodes, courtesy of some CW synopses.

Season 6 episode 19, “The Gauntlet” – THE PENULTIMATE EPISODE KICKS OFF THE TWO-HOUR FINALE FOR “SUPERGIRL” – In the penultimate buildup to the season finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer). An unlikely ally steps in to help the team. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by J. Holtham and teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber (#619). Original airdate 11/9/2021.

Season 6 episode 20 (series finale), “Kara” – THE EPIC SERIES FINALE BRINGS BACK FAMILIAR FACES AND FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL WEDDING – In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle. Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood return for the series finale. The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon (#620). Original airdate 11/9/2021.

The fact that the series finale has back so many familiar faces is a fantastic tribute to the show’s incredible (and unusual) journey. Remember when it was on CBS for the first season? At this point, that feels like forever ago.

Remember, the finale is not even necessarily the last time you’ll see some of these characters. Chyler Leigh, after all, is confirmed to reprise her role on The Flash and its upcoming “Armageddon” event.

What do you think is going to happen on the Supergirl series finale event?

