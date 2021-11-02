La Brea season 1 episode 7: A look at ‘The Storm’







As we prepare for La Brea season 1 episode 7 on NBC next week, it’s clear that we are moving into mysterious territory. For whatever reason, the network is deciding to be as hush-hush as possible when it comes to sharing details on what lies ahead, and we’re left instead to speculate over some titles.

Here’s the good news: There is no hiatus coming immediately around the corner. The November 9 installment is known as “The Storm,” and that in itself should be the sort of thing that sends an obvious chill down your spine. Apparently, what we’ve been seeing for the first six episodes is the calm as opposed to what’s ahead…

Meanwhile, NBC has also confirmed that the November 16 episode is titled “Origins.” We don’t really think that we need to explain this further, do we? While we’d be totally shocked if this episode goes through and hands down every single detail about what lies ahead, it should set what we’d think of as a pretty solid foundation for anything that is revealed down the road. Let’s face it: It’s pretty darn unlikely that this show’s only going to go one season! They gotta save some good stuff for down the road.

While we’re on the subject of ratings, we should go ahead and note that La Brea has done a pretty awesome job already of finding a way to keep its live audience. For a high-concept drama to be averaging more than five million viewers in the modern era of network TV is outstanding. It may benefit somewhat from its timeslot, given that this is where This Is Us also found great success. No matter, this show has found a way to entertain a ton of people on a weekly basis and we’re confident more people will be finding it after the fact via streaming.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to La Brea

What do you most want to see on La Brea season 1 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you just that, stick around to make 100% sure you don’t miss other updates on anything else that’s coming up. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







