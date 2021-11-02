The Rookie season 4 spoilers: Who is playing Tim Bradford’s sister, father?







You may have heard already that some of Tim Bradford’s family is coming to The Rookie season 4 — now, we’ve got more news all about it!

According to a report from TVLine, former Gotham and The Tomorrow People star Peyton List (no, not the Peyton List who appears on Cobra Kai) is going to be playing Gennifer “Genny” Bradford on the upcoming December 12 episode. She is no-nonsense in a similar way to her brother, and she is going to turn up in Los Angeles to try and convince her brother to fix up and then sell their father’s house.

As for Tim and Genny’s dad, we’ve also learned that Dexter / Black Lightning alum James Remar is going to come on board as the character. In seeing these people, there’s a great chance we’ll understand more of why Bradford is the way that he is, both in terms of his personality and then also his policework. A storyline like this is one of the benefits of a show being on for this many seasons. Opportunities open up to tell stories that you wouldn’t quite get otherwise! We’re hoping that this episode will give Lucy Chen a chance to know Bradford a little bit better, largely because we, like so many others, are rooting for a romance to take shape there at some point.

This guest-starring news is just one of a couple of interesting The Rookie-based announcements to come out of the past few days. If you missed it, Jenna Dewan has been promoted to series regular for the remainder of this season as Bailey, a firefighter and also John Nolan’s current love interest. You can head over to the link here to get more information all about that.

Meanwhile, remember that new episodes of The Rookie air on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

