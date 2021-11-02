The Rookie season 4 spoilers: Jenna Dewan promoted to series regular







Just in case you were wondering what the long-term status was going to be for Jenna Dewan on The Rookie, we now have a better sense of it.

According to a new report from Deadline, the actress has been promoted to series regular for her role as firefighter Bailey Nune. We haven’t heard that she will continue in the part beyond this year, but the promotion solidifies that she is going to be a part of this world for at least the near future. She started off this arc at the end of season 3 and has since become more of a long-term love interest for Nathan Fillion and his character of John Nolan.

Will these two stand the test of time? We’ll have to wait and see, but we know that there’s going to be a lot of story here. Dewan’s character can further bridge the gap between the LAPD and who we see over at the local fire department. Not only that, but our hope is that she can interact more with some other characters, as well. This promotion at least solidifies further that we can see the world more from her point of view; that is not always a given when you are dealing with recurring guest stars.

This is going to prove to be a really busy next few months for Dewan as a performer. Remember that in addition to this role, she’s also going to be appearing on Superman & Lois coming up as Lucy Lane, a character she first originated over on Supergirl a handful of years ago. Odds are, she makes filming for this happen in one of the weeks of The Rookie where she is not appearing.

