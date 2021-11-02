Chicago Fire season 10 spoilers: Who is Lieutenant Jason Pelham?







Are you ready for a new face to enter the Chicago Fire season 10 world? We hope so, given that Lieutenant Jason Pelham is about to enter the picture.

According to a new report from TVLine, former Agents of SHIELD star Brett Dalton is going to recur on the NBC drama coming up as the aforementioned character. He will be, at least temporarily, helping to fill the void left by the departure of Jesse Spencer’s Matthew Casey. It still remains to be seen when we’re going to be seeing Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) back in the firehouse, so the show needs to fill out its roster in whatever way they can.

Will Pelham stick around the rest of the season? We’re skeptical of that right now, though remember that he could come back even if he isn’t some sort of long-term presence within the Firehouse 51 world. One of the things that makes this world so fun is that the door is almost always open for additional appearances down the line. While nobody can 100% replace Spencer, we do love Dalton and feel like he’s going to be a fun addition to this world in general. (Remember that there is also a possibility that Jesse could come back down the road, as well, though we don’t expect him at any point in the super-near future.)

Chicago Fire is going to be airing a new episode tomorrow night, and that is when Dalton will make his debut. We know that we’ve at least got another episode beyond that, and from there, we’ll just have to see. We know in the past, we have seen One Chicago wrap up its fall run in the month of November, so we’re going to prepare for that now just in case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What do you want to see from Lieutenant Jason Pelham on Chicago Fire season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for some other updates all about the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







