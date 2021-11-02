FBI season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Tension with the NYPD?







Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see FBI season 4 episode 6, entitled “Allegiance.” Want to know more about it? This is going to be a story about conflict, but the sources for it could prove interesting.

While we know that there is an adversary that the Bureau is taking out in terms of a criminal, there are some other challenges coming! To be specific, you’ll be seeing them do battle here and there with the NYPD. What’s going on here? The two organizations likely want the same thing in the end, but the problem here is likely that they each have different ways of doing business. If the FBI doesn’t think that the team is doing a good job, more than likely they’re going to be upset about that.

Want to get a few more details about this particular story? Then check out the FBI season 4 episode 6 synopsis below:

“Allegiance” – The team must track down a shooter targeting detectives from the same precinct and unit, while facing mounting tension from the NYPD. Also, Tiffany finds that her NYPD roots may be influencing her view of the situation, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We feel for Tiffany already, mostly because it is SO tough to be thrown into this precarious a situation. Everyone is going to want different things out of you and it’ll be hard to know what the best way forward is. We’re sure that she’ll figure it out, and eventually, the rest of the team will have her back. That’s pretty important for things to continue, right?

