Grey’s Anatomy season 18: Dr. Michelle Lin will stick around







While Grey’s Anatomy season 18 generated a lot of headlines going into the season for Kate Walsh and some other big returns, there are also some subtler headlines well worth reporting.

For the sake of today’s article, that includes getting you a chance to now Dr. Michelle Lin a little bit more. You’ve already seen this character, played by Lynn Chen, on a couple of occasions. She is the new head of plastic surgery at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital; effectively, she is the replacement for Jackson Avery on the staff.

According to a report from Variety, we’re officially going to see Chen in a recurring capacity moving forward on the series. There’s certainly a great deal to celebrate with this, starting with the fact that it offers the hospital a greater sense of stability. It’s also another character that they can build story for over time, if they so choose. We recognize that this show has one of the largest casts out there but typically, they do find the time to get everyone involved.

If we had to guess, we’ll probably see more of a character like Lin once some of the big-name guest stars dissipate a little bit. For the time being, we know that we’ve still got appearances from the likes of Walsh, Abigail Spencer, and Peter Gallagher — there’s also the addition of Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh, but we’ve heard already that he is going to be around for the entirety of the season, at least.

Grey’s Anatomy is currently in the midst of a brief hiatus — you will actually be able to see it back in full come Thursday, November 11 — that will be the first of two new episodes airing this month. Fingers crossed that we get more of them in December!

