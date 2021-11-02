Is FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted new tonight on CBS?







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? What about its spin-offs in FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted? Within this piece, we’ve got an answer to share in regards to all three of these shows.

We know that over the past couple of weeks, we’ve been forced to be the bearer of bad news as we’ve come on here to share that there are no new episodes of the three coming up. That changes today! You WILL have an opportunity to see the entire franchise back on the air with new episodes, which is absolutely something that we welcome and then some.

If you want to see more info about what’s coming over the course of tonight, check out the full synopses for all three episodes below.

FBI, “Charlotte’s Web” – After a suburban woman is kidnapped from her home, the team looks into trysts on both sides of a seemingly perfect marriage. Also, OA feels pressure from Mona to make changes in his career path, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Nov. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

FBI: International, “The Soul of Chess” – The team investigates an American journalist’s death by poison after his attempt to meet with an anonymous source in Poland. Also, Kellett takes Forrester to task for being overprotective with her during the mission, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Nov. 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

FBI: Most Wanted, “Unhinged” – After a deadly fire at an arcade, the team discovers the blaze was just the first step in an intricate plan to exact revenge on one of the victims. Also, Hana rejoins the team, finding new adjustments in all aspects of her life, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, Nov. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

If this isn’t enough for you, also know this: We’ve got new episodes coming next week, as well! That’s something else worth sinking your teeth into.

