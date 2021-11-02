Dexter: New Blood prepares for premiere with epic event







We are now officially in the home stretch leading into the Dexter: New Blood premiere, and Showtime is doing what they can to make it big.

Want some more evidence of that? Last night in New York City the network put on an epic premiere event, one featuring a red carpet, interviews, a mock version of Dexter’s Iron Lake cabin, and a screening of the first episode. There were also a number of familiar faces who showed up to the premiere, whether it be David Zayas (Batista), Erik King (Doakes!), or the now-adults who played Astor and Cody, Dexter’s stepchildren on the original version of the show. We should note that there’s no guarantee that any of these people will be turning up on New Blood — Doakes isn’t even alive, so an appearance from him would likely be some sort of dream sequence for fan service and fan service only.

If you head over today to the official Dexter Instagram page, you can see a number of highlights from the premiere event. You can also get a tease at the red carpet below courtesy of the show’s Twitter page. Of course it makes perfect sense that the carpet is actually just a trail of blood, right? This show is one that owns its macabre nature; if you’re going to watch it, you basically have to get on board with it all.

Remember — the first episode is poised to air on Showtime on November 7. Let’s hope that it lives up to all the hype.

Tonight's the night of the #Dexter World Premiere. Walk the (blood 🩸) red carpet with us. 👇 pic.twitter.com/soDb5FPCwl — Dexter on Showtime (@SHO_Dexter) November 2, 2021

