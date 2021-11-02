Power Book II: Ghost season 2 promo all about family business







We still have to wait a little while to see the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere on Starz, but the latest preview leaves us very much excited.

After all, this one spotlights one of the most dangerous families in the game in the Tejadas! Monet has created an empire for herself by being ruthless, calculated, and understanding as to when she needs to press and when she needs to cut her losses. Dru, Diana, and Cane all have their roles to play behind the scenes — one is an operative and a Tariq love interest, one is a careful planner, and the other is a rebellious enforcer. These three plus Monet (and probably Zeke, as well) all have roles to play in the November 21 return of the show.

It’s fair to say that the promo below is not stuffed full of some groundbreaking amount of content; yet, it does at least spotlight all of the Tejadas as we prepare for the premiere. We know that Cane has been estranged from most of the family following the end of season 1, so will he be able to get back in their good graces? Will there still be tension between him and Tariq? These are absolutely things we gotta wonder about, just like it remains to be seen how the Lauren – Tariq – Diana love triangle is going to evolve from here.

What do you most want to see on the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere and beyond?

Ain't nothin' like the family business. Don't miss what's next for the Tejadas on Nov. 21 when #PowerGhost returns to @STARZ. pic.twitter.com/KQTiEpeynz — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) November 1, 2021

