Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 8 return date: Prepare for ‘Reset’







Curious to learn the Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 8 return date following tonight’s new episode? What about more info on what’s next?

Let’s start things off by noting that unfortunately, there is no new episode next week — it is the first hiatus of the short season! That gives production an opportunity to stay ahead of the game, and maybe that will give viewers a little more time to be on board. Ordinary Joe is definitely still in a position where it needs every eyeball that it can get; its ratings haven’t slipped too much over the course of the season, but we do think it’s definitely on the bubble.

Luckily, this first hiatus is not going to be some incredibly long one; for the time being, it looks as though Ordinary Joe is going to be returning on Monday, November 15 with a new episode entitled “Reset.” For a few more details, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

11/15/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Music Joe struggles to support Amy through a devastating loss. After Cop Joe and Amy’s decision to turn Bobby in, they both face unexpected blowback. Nurse Joe helps someone from his past. Jenny tries to impress her law professor.

While we’ve found this show’s method of storytelling to be fascinating so far, we do think it’s going to constantly get questions about how long the format can last. Because these are three different scenarios, the challenge becomes balancing all of them out when viewers are going to have their individual favorites. Also, each one of them is only going to have so much time to shine. We can imagine that there are logistical problems aplenty when it comes to making this show work week after week.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ordinary Joe

What do you most want to see on Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 8?

Are you bummed to be waiting for it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments below! Once you do just that, stick around to make sure you stay up-to-date on the show moving forward. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







