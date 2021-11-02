Dancing with the Stars 30: Suni Lee performs while sick







Even though she was sick during tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 performance, Suni Lee powered through.

Before the show even aired, the Olympic gymnast made it clear on social media that she was feeling a bit under the weather. You could see it clearly impacting her during her performance, and even when it was done she took off backstage. Her partner Sasha Farber remained out to get the critique and then also the scores. (Suni finished with a 33, which wasn’t the lowest score of the night even with what she is battling.)

The fact that Suni was even able to perform while dealing with this is pretty impressive, especially given that this is not an easy thing to do when you’re even healthy! Yet, we can’t say that we’re shocked that someone known for perseverance as an athlete would be bringing that to the dance floor tonight. She’s improved a lot as a performer throughout this season; we had no doubt that she’d be able to nail the technical part of things, but there’s a vast difference between gymnastics and coming out to play some sort of a character while also hitting your choreography.

Let’s go ahead and give Suni even MORE credit for coming out and performing the relay, as well, and that’s after it looked like that was uncertain for part of the night.

Will she be able to stick around to next week? There has to be a cause for concern here given the fact that we’ve seen her in danger before. Yet, we’ve got a feeling that her fans would have rallied behind her tonight even before the news came out about her health. Ultimately, we were right! Suni was actually the first person declared safe tonight.

What did you think about Suni Lee’s performance on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars episode?

