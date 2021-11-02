Law & Order season 21: Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan signs on







We have some of the first official casting news on the upcoming Law & Order season 21 revival, and it’s someone viewers should be more than familiar with from the TV world.

According to a new report from TVLine, former Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan has been cast to play a New York Police Department detective in the NBC show. However, no other news has been announced, whether it be the character’s name or personality traits.

The fact that this casting is being announced now tell us mostly one thing above all else — clearly, NBC is trying to put this show on the fast track and make it at least possible that it premieres at some point in the spring, similar to what we saw with Law & Order: Organized Crime this past season. There’s still a number of other names to be added, and we have to wait and see if there are some original cast members who will be coming back for more.

The Law & Order revival is coming as NBC’s previous attempt at the franchise in Law & Order: For the Defense was canceled before it even got on the air. The network shifted over The Blacklist to Thursdays to ensure they have scripted programming across the night, but they’d probably be happy to move it back to Fridays and create a three-hour Law & Order lineup, similar to what they are doing with One Chicago. That would give them a chance to do crossovers and further build out a universe they could promote even more over on their Peacock streaming service. That service’s presence may be one of the reasons why they’re getting more into these franchises right now.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on the next Law & Order: SVU episode

What do you think about Jeffrey Donovan coming on board Law & Order for season 21?

Are there any characters from the original series that you would like to see appear? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come around for some other updates you won’t want to miss across the franchise. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







