9-1-1 season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Now, we get ‘Ghost Stories’







9-1-1 season 5 episode 7 is set to arrive on Fox in one week’s time, and can we go ahead and say how excited we are? It’s pretty easy to get into that since we already know a LOT about “Ghost Stories” already.

After all, this was an episode originally poised to air on the network tonight! For whatever reason Fox swapped tonight’s episode and “Ghost Stories” at the last minute, which makes us think that next week’s is fairly standalone in nature. Otherwise, it would make little sense for them to make this change at the last second.

Below, you can check out our full 9-1-1 season 5 episode 7 synopsis with some more specifics as to what’s coming up next:

The members of the 118 race to rescue a man who claims he was carjacked, shot and buried alive. Then, they arrive at a home where the owner thinks her roommate is a ghost, Hen receives a visit from the past and Athena and family are concerned that Harry is still haunted by visions of Jeffrey in the all-new “Ghost Stories” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Nov. 8 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-506) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Because of the last-minute change, this is also one of the rare instances when we can highlight a promo before the current episode even finishes. While we can’t say that this is going to be just a Halloween episode, it’s clear that this is probably one the writers expected to air before October 31 at the time in which they got it together. Luckily, we know that there are plenty of people out there who like talking about spooky stuff both a couple of weeks before and a couple of weeks after the day itself.

