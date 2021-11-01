NCIS: Los Angeles season 13: Is this the final season at CBS?







Should we be concerned that NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 is going to be the final one at CBS? No doubt, there are causes for concern. Shows this long in their run are often expensive to make, and just this past year, we lost another show in the franchise in NCIS: New Orleans. While the show right now is fairly steady in the ratings versus the season 12 average, some of the figures so far are partially inflated by NFL games airing beforehand.

It’s still too early to say with 100% confidence that this is the final season or not; for the time being, all we can do is say what’s going on behind the scenes. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, here is some of what showrunner R. Scott Gemmill had to say on the subject:

“We sort of always have that in the back of our mind [but] I will hope to get a heads-up if that is the case, just so that we can go out with an episode, or a bunch of episodes, that really tie up things and send our characters in to the future in a way that makes everyone happy. But we’ll just have to wait and see. If there is someone that knows, they’re not telling me.”

Our hope is that if NCIS: LA is ending its run this season, the writers find out about it by early next year at the earliest. After all, that would give them at least enough time to tie together some loose ends and make sure that the show feels like it has a proper farewell. Given the length of the run here and its overall importance in CBS history, it deserves that. We’ve seen FAR too many long-running shows be cut off abruptly and that’s absolutely something we do not want to see play out here.

