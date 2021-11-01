Yellowstone season 4 premiere: Paramount turns it into week-long event







Can you believe that we’ve finally made it to the Yellowstone season 4 premiere week? This is a moment LONG in the making and now, we finally have a chance to celebrate. The first two episodes are poised to air starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on Sunday and we move forward, we’re getting the sense of how hard Paramount Network is working to make them shine.

Let’s just start by saying this: The network is about to go harder than ever before to shatter some ratings records … not that this should really shock anyone out there.

Starting at 8:00 p.m. tonight on the network, you are going to have a chance in order to see some of the first episodes of the series. Throughout the week you are going to see new episodes air, and that includes a marathon of ALL of season 3 this Sunday leading up to the premiere. We know that a lot of potential viewers out there have already seen the show; luckily, we do think that there are reasons aplenty to come back to it time and time again. It’s still dramatic, immersive, and even escapism despite the fact that people are getting killed off around the ranch all the time.

When season 4 premieres, be prepared to get some cliffhanger resolution as we’ll learn who lives and who dies after all of the carnage of the finale. Following that, prepare for revenge to be on the menu as the survivors, their friends, and of course their family work to ensure that justice is served.

