NCIS season 19 episode 6: Why is Mark Harmon still in the credits?







If you watched tonight’s NCIS season 19 episode 6, let alone episode 5 before it, you may still have questions about Mark Harmon’s status. Given that Gibbs recently left the show, why is the actor still in the credits?

If you are confused about this, you’re not alone — but we do consider this to be somewhat of a sign of hope moving forward.

Back when Harmon first departed the show at the end of episode 4, showrunner Steve Binder issued a statement that indicated that we could be seeing more of Gibbs down the road. Nothing was altogether confirmed, but this combined with Mark’s continued appearance in the credits suggests that not everything may be done here just yet. Typically when actors are gone from a show for good, they are removed from that spot in the opening. We’ve even seen it before on this show with Cote de Pablo!

Could there be some more complicated reasons why Mark is still featured there? Maybe. Harmon is still an executive producer, and there could also be some contractual stuff that keeps him at the top of the credits for at least the rest of the season. Heck, CBS may just want him there so that the show still feels familiar for a lot of people out there.

We’ll let you know if or when things change behind the scenes; for the time being, though, Mark is still very much a part of the NCIS messaging.

Why do you think Mark Harmon is still being listed in the credits for NCIS?

