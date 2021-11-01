Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 19 episode 6 preview







Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know there was a repeat last week, so is that trend now set to continue?

Well, this is where we hand over some of the good news — there is a new installment coming on the network in a matter of hours! The title for this installment is “False Start” and over the course of this hour, you will see the first major case for Agent Parker as Special Agent in Charge. It’s also going to be a chance to see what looks on the surface like a standalone case.

Before we go any further, let’s take a look at the full NCIS season 19 episode 6 synopsis with some other insight on what’s to come:

“False Start” – NCIS investigates the death of a beloved Navy commander who trained some of the top athletes in the country, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 1 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

We do think that this case will be interesting from the vantage point of seeing how Parker operates; not only that, but also see more of how McGee reacts to being out in the field with a new boss. He’s had a slightly different role as of late as the “new boss” with Gibbs gone. Is he going to realize that he actually liked that role after the fact? It’s something we’re at least curious about as we inch towards what lies ahead.

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 19 episode 6?

