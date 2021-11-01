NCIS season 19 episode 6 video: A powerful Wilmer Valderrama scene







As you prepare for NCIS season 19 episode 6 on CBS tonight, we’re thrilled to present a new Wilmer Valderrama sneak peek!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see courtesy of Wilmer himself a new preview into “False Start” that shows off more of Torres’ emotional side. In this, he makes it clear that he understands the struggle of a Navy athlete who is in mourning after the loss of a Commander. He wants the team out there searching for the killer, and he is wondering why in the world there isn’t more progress.

One of the ways that Torres is ultimately able to get through in this instance has a great deal to do with his own history and experience. Ultimately, he understands so much of what is going on here because he himself has experienced a lot of pain. We’ve seen him go throw some significant trauma over the past year in between the return of his father, his subsequent departure, and then the exit of someone he loved in Bishop. Gibbs is also gone, and he was very much a father figure within his life. While these people may not be gone in the same way as this commander, he’s able to still give the young athlete some advice: Channel his emotions into something good. Work to make himself better. That will put him in the ideal spot to succeed down the road.

