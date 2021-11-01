Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 4: The search for Wendell







After tonight’s new episode, Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 4 will continue to bring new things to the table. This is an episode that could put a spotlight on Sarah, a character who hasn’t always had her moment in the sun. Here, she will get that as she does her part to locate Wendell — whether or not she finds him remains to be seen, and then there’s a question of what else she discovers along the way.

Given how well Fear the Walking Dead does a lot of these character-specific hours, our hopes are pretty high that this one will deliver. Want to get a few more details all about it now? Then be sure to check out the full season 7 episode 4 synopsis below:

Against the advice of the group, Sarah searches for Wendell, and in the process encounters a dangerous survivor who forces her to take part in a search of his own.

Will this be an episode that brings a lot of attention around Fear the Walking Dead? Probably not, but that’s okay. This is a series that at this point is really all about just trying to please the audience that it has. Its ratings are at least reasonably steady versus season 6, or at least that’s the case compared to past years. As the quality has gotten better over the past season or two, it has finally been able to carve out a devoted base — something that it hasn’t quite had from the beginning on. It will need that if it wants to have a chance to be around for a season 8; that just hasn’t been confirmed as of yet.

