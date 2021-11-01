Succession season 3 episode 4 spoilers: The father, son reunion







Following tonight’s new episode, where in the world will things go on Succession season 3 episode 4? Next week’s new episode is right around the corner and the in-person reunion is coming.

Of course, it goes without saying that we expect things to be really messy. It’s hard for them not to be. We know that Kendall is ready to do whatever he can to stop his father Logan, but has he hit a breaking point? You almost have to wonder after what Shiv said to him in the letter on this past episode. There were real, devastating things said in there, but it’s also easily understandably why she did that after he publicly humiliated her at one of the biggest moments of her professional career.

New Succession video! Check out all of our thoughts about the latest episode of the show below! Once you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube; that’s your source for all coverage of the show through the rest of the season and you don’t want to miss it.

So what is Logan going to do when he meets up with his son? Probably not all that much. He knows that he is in choppy legal waters and he’s also not the sort to extend an olive branch. They may just feel each other out for a little while and see exactly where one another stands.

As for what else we’re expecting in this episode, we’re really hoping that there is some sort of interesting resolution to the raid. That was one of the most interesting things we saw tonight and given that Logan was not in handcuffs at the end of the promo, we have to assume that he makes it through.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Succession right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Succession season 3 episode 4?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







