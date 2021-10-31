Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox, delayed by World Series?







Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox — or, has the animated titan found itself delayed by the World Series? Just as you would imagine, there are a few different things to dive into in this piece.

So where is the natural starting-off point? It’s probably being the bearer of bad news. Tonight is the potentially-clenching game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros and because of that, there is no new episode on the air. Given that this is Halloween, it may actually be for the best that the show isn’t on — yes, we know that this show is known for its Treehouse of Horror episodes, but on the actual night, viewers may be out celebrating!

Rest assured that this hiatus is not going to be a particularly long one. The Simpsons is poised to return to Fox with new episodes on November 7, and you can check out the synopsis below for more news as to what lies ahead:

When a ruthless debt collector comes to Springfield, Homer and Ned’s lives are sucked into the artfully violent world of prestige TV in part one of the all-new “A Serious Flanders” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Nov. 7 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3221) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Given that this is a two-parter, that does open the door for a LOT of fun stuff and unique storytelling down the road. Also, the writers probably had a field day throughout all of this spoofing prestige shows. The irony in all of this to us is that in a lot of ways, we’d argue that the prestige-TV era started back with The Sopranos, which for the record premiered almost ten years after the first episode of The Simpsons. This show is WAY older than the TV medium they are spoofing!

