SEAL Team season 5 episode 5: What time will it be on Paramount+?







In this article, there are a number of things to say regarding SEAL Team season 5 episode 5 on Paramount+. This is the first episode exclusive to the platform, and it is also going to be the second part of a three-episode arc.

The plan for the streaming service is pretty simple: They want to get viewers hooked on new episodes immediately. With that in mind, episode 5 (entitled “Frog on the Tracks”) is going to be premiering tomorrow. After that, new episodes will be available every Sunday.

So what time will you be able to watch it? The bulk of Paramount+ originals are made available at 3:00 a.m. Eastern time or 12:00 p.m. Pacific — so if you’re planning to watch the show overnight, you’re going to be forced to wait a while. (It is weird, by the way, that streaming services upload their episodes at different times; some launch at midnight Eastern, whereas others go for midnight Pacific.)

If you want a few more details now on the actual story ahead, check out the full SEAL Team season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

In part two of a thrilling three-episode arc of SEAL Team, Bravo races against the clock to prevent a terrorist attack, while attempting to locate and capture their enemy. Preoccupied with questions, Jason must make a tough call to get the answers he so deeply craves. “Frog On The Tracks” will be available on November 1 on Paramount+, as the series moves exclusively to the streaming platform. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 7, all-new episodes of SEAL TEAM will drop Sundays on Paramount+.

So how different will the show be on Paramount+? We don’t think that the writers are all that inclined to change the style and the tone of the show; yet, we think that they will play around with episode lengths a little bit more. Not only that, but they can go a little darker and throw in a few more swear words — not to be excessive, but rather because this is how some of these people would talk.

