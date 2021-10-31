Grantchester season 6 episode 6 spoilers: A look into campus politics







Grantchester season 6 episode 6 is coming to PBS next weekend; don’t be surprised if there’s more drama that surrounds Geordie and Will!

This time around, some of this drama is coming from a rather unusual place in a college campus. What happens when the death of a student leader rocks everyone around them? It’s going to be a hard case to investigate due to some of the politics around them. This person was fighting for a case and when you consider that, it’s easy to make a counter-argument that there are plenty of people with a motive to go after them. Of course, there’s also a difference between wanting someone to stop protesting and them also wanting them dead. How did we get to this point?

If you do want to get a few more details on what’s coming, take a look at the Grantchester season 6 episode 6 synopsis below:

When the leader of a student group falls to her death during a protest, Will and Geordie are drawn into campus politics. The Bishop introduces a new face at the vicarage.

As for the story at the vicarage, this should be one that courses through the rest of the season — and possibly even some time beyond it! Change is a constant in life, but typically the church is where you are looking for an element of stability. This can be a very difficult thing to accept, and we will have to wait and see precisely how some characters react to this in time.

Rest assured, you at least don’t have to worry about the show’s long-term future; there is already a season 7 on the way, and that means an opportunity for some exciting mysteries and a whole lot more. Few shows do the detective-drama format as well as this one and we’ve seen that time and time again.

