





Is SEAL Team new tonight on CBS? Are you going to have a chance to see more of the story without any delays? We know that the past couple of weeks have been rough on the show when it comes to some of that.

Luckily, here is where we hand down some of the good news: There is going to be a new episode on the air tonight! Not only that, but it’s going to air at the standard 10:00 p.m. Eastern start time. Note that there could still be delays in a handful of Florida / New England markets based on NFL programming, so we’ll have updates on that if it comes up. Otherwise, expect to see the show back in its normal spot.

Alas, it’s not going to be in this spot for long! In the event that you weren’t previously aware, tonight marks the final episode for SEAL Team before it navigates over to Paramount+ for the remainder of the season. We’ll let the press release below explain that, plus a few other details on what’s coming story-wise:

“Need to Know” – As each member of Bravo confronts major family obstacles, the team gets spun up on a sudden mission in Africa. When the intel alters their plan, the team finds themselves in a rush to prevent a major terrorist attack, in part one of a three-part episode arc of SEAL TEAM, Sunday, Oct. 31 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Part two of the three-episode arc of SEAL TEAM (season five, episode five) will be available the next day on Paramount+, as the series moves exclusively to the streaming platform. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 7, all-new episodes of SEAL TEAM will drop Sundays on Paramount+.

You can get a few more teases courtesy of the promo; strap in ahead of time and prepare yourself for what is sure to be a pretty action-packed episode with a big cliffhanger.

