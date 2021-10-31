Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 photo: Danny & Baez’s case!







With Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 arriving on CBS this Friday, we’re getting a story entitled “Good Intentions.” We think that we can take that title literally when it comes to most of the main characters within the Reagan family. By and large, we think that they almost always operate with a certain measure of good in their hearts.

Can they still be wrong? Absolutely, and we know that for Donnie Wahlberg’s character of Danny, he can also be stubborn. The image above features him alongside Baez and here, it luckily seems like he’s engaged and listening for what could be a rather unusual case. He and his partner are trying their best to help a man from out of town (played by Dave Quay) find his missing sister. As you would imagine, this is not going to be altogether easy to do in a city as larger as New York. This is a guy with potentially very little in the way of knowledge or resources, and he’s going to need all the help that we can get.

Personally, we hope that the sister is found, mostly because it feels like we’ve seen hundreds of murder cases on Blue Bloods over the years. While most of the time the killer is found and justice is served, it’s hard to proclaim that any of them are “happy endings.” After all, someone still died. We’d love to see something more joyful in the end where there’s a happy family reunion for a change! After all, isn’t so much of this show about family?

This theme is going to course its way through “Good Intentions” in a number of different forms. Remember also that you’re going to be seeing Eddie’s father stay with her and Jamie for a while, and we tend to think that this is going to be awkward.

