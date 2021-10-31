NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 5 spoilers: ‘Divided We Fall’







NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 5 is poised to be coming onto CBS next week, and this one comes with the title “Divided We Fall.” Do you want to get a better sense of what lies ahead?

On paper, this feels very-much to be in the mold of what we want from this show: A high-octane storyline with plenty of action, mixed of course with an opportunity to get to know some of the characters better. In this case, we could see Kilbride in the spotlight as he makes one of the more challenging choices since he was first brought on the job full-time. For all the times that we’ve seen him over the years, we really didn’t know that much about him until this season. He was just some curmudgeon who took no nonsense and was fairly effective at his job. (Hetty, for the record, is also effective — she just tends to operate in a totally different way.)

Are you curious now to get a larger sense of the case? Then take a look at the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Divided We Fall” – When an NCIS mission to protect a compromised undercover agent goes completely sideways, the agents are individually interrogated to find out what really happened. Also, Kilbride must make a difficult decision, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Nov. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on demand on Paramount+.

By the end of this episode we feel like we’re going to have at least a better sense of how Hollace handles these sort of delicate situations, and to what extent the team has his back. We understand if there is some hesitation to stand fully behind a newcomer to the team, but we do think that everyone wants the same thing here. The priorities in that way are similar.

Related – Take a look at all sorts of other updates on NCIS: Los Angeles now

Where do you want to see things go entering NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around to make 100% certain you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







