Call the Midwife season 10 episode 6 spoilers (PBS): Dr. Turner’s struggle`







As you prepare for Call the Midwife season 10 episode 6 on PBS next week, there is one big question to wonder. How is it that you help someone that doesn’t want to help themselves? Suffice it to say, this is going to be a tough situation for Dr. Turner and the rest of the staff to deal with.

After all, one of the things that you become a doctor or a midwife to do is help people — it satisfies a part of yourself to make sure people can get to the other side and happy and healthy. The situation in the upcoming episode is even harder thanks mostly to the stakes. If you can’t get through to the patient who doesn’t want to get treated, there’s a good chance they could die. That’s a hard thing to swallow and we imagine that Turner will stop at nothing to ensure he can do his job.

For a few more details of what’s coming, be sure to check out the full Call the Midwife season 10 episode 6 synopsis below:

Trixie speaks out on behalf of a patient, with mixed reactions. Dr. Turner and Sister Frances help a mother-to-be who refuses medical care. Nancy reveals a secret that could threaten her relationship with Nonnatus House.

We know that it will be an absolute SHOCK to a lot of people out there that this is going to be an emotional episode. Aren’t so many within the world of this show? It’s also worth noting that we are entering the home stretch of the season with only three more to go. Luckily, there won’t be too big of a hiatus between these episodes and the upcoming Christmas Special, one of our favorite traditions for the holidays.

