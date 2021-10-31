The Equalizer season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Now with a touch of true-crime







When The Equalizer season 2 episode 5 arrives on CBS next week, you will see the show loop in something very-much topical: True-crime enthusiasts. These are people who listen to podcasts, follow cases closely, and are very much invested in the conclusion. We suppose that in some ways, these people have been around for generations. The situation is just a little bit different now in the digital age. Everyone is so much more connected and that changes how involved people can be. It’s less about family members and friends speculating about cases in their homes; instead, you see more about how they are all connected online. That can be helpful, but it can also be really dangerous.

So how are true-crime enthusiasts getting Robyn McCall involved? Let’s just say that they will hire her for a very particular reason. Below, you can check out our full The Equalizer season 2 episode 5 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“Followers” – McCall is hired by an online group of true-crime enthusiasts to find the anonymous stalker of an unsuspecting NYC woman when the criminal claims he will murder her in eight hours, on the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, Nov. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Just from what we’re seeing in this alone, we have a good feeling that this is the sort of episode that will be jam-packed full of dramatic twists. As a matter of fact, we will go ahead and say to expect that. We just like that The Equalizer continues to find new ways to implement how McCall finds some of her cases and clients; with a show that is somewhat-procedural in nature, this is very important in setting up the endgame.

