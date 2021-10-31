





Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS, or do you have to be concerned over some possible NFL delays? We know that there are always questions and concerns about this sort of stuff at this point in the year and we get it — because of that, we’re here to lend a helping hand!

So what can we go ahead and do now? Think in terms of making the picture a little bit clearer. Season 13 episode 4, entitled “Sorry for Your Loss,” is going to be coming on a little bit later tonight. Not only that, but for most markets, it will air in the standard 9:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot! It’s been a few weeks since we’ve been able to say that but ultimately, things aren’t 100% that simple.

Here’s what we can tell you if you’re located in either the Greater Jacksonville Area or in New England: Don’t be shocked if there are some local delays due to the NFL. We’ve seen market-specific pushbacks in the past, and if some of these games run long you gotta be prepared for it. We’ll have some other updates all about this later in the day if needed, so stay tuned!

As for the story tonight, we don’t get the sense that NCIS: LA is looking to bring you a Halloween-centric story. Instead, you’ll get more of a standard episode with plenty of action and danger. (Technically, at one point a few characters will go undercover driving a hearse — maybe that is creepy enough for some of you.)

For a few more details now on what you can expect to see, take a look at the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 4 synopsis below:

“Sorry for Your Loss” – As Callen continues hunting Katya, Kilbride enlists NCIS to help find a truckload of stolen guns. The assignment becomes more challenging when their suspect, the son of a mob boss they believe was planning to sell them, is found dead, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

