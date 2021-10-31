





Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Given that tonight is Halloween, we do think it’s fair to wonder about that. After all, remember that tonight is Halloween and with that in mind, there are a lot of people who are going to be out doing other things.

Yet, the folks over at the network are deciding to task the risk and air a new episode of the Nathan Fillion drama tonight! The Rookie will be on at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, and the hope may be that a lot of people are already done with their trick-or-treating by the time they get around to it airing. There are plenty of reasons to watch — the episode tonight IS themed around October 31, and there’s also going to be another appearance from Pete Davidson as Pete Nolan. Hopefully, this will be one of those holiday-themed episodes you want to look back at and watch years after the fact. There could be a couple of stories that matter within the specific context of the season, but we also think that there’s a little bit of a timeless approach to it, as well.

Below, you can check out the full The Rookie season 4 episode 5 synopsis with some insight as to what’s coming:

“A.C.H.” – When a new designer drug hits LA streets, it turns users into “zombies,” and Officer Nolan and the team have a Halloween they won’t soon forget. Back at home, Lucy questions whether her apartment building might be haunted on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, OCT. 31 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres. Guest starring is Pete Davidson as Pete Nolan, Enver Gjokaj as Donovan and Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins.

Want a few more teases on what could be coming? Then be sure to check out the promo below, and of course remember to watch The Rookie tonight!

