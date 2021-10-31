Doctor Who season 13 episode 2 spoilers: ‘War of the Sontarans’







Are you prepared to check out Doctor Who: Flux episode 2? There is more good stuff coming to BBC One next week, and it’s our hope that things are going to pick up directly where the premiere left off.

The title for this episode is “War of the Sontarans,” and that in itself is a pretty clear signal of what is coming: We’ve got an epic battle around the corner, and it’s one that could take everyone deep within the annals of history. In particular, we’re heading off to the Crimean War and this is an opportunity for Doctor Who to do some of what it does best: Combine some excellent sci-fi with a little bit of history. Who knows? As weird as it may seem, you could end up learning something amidst all of the craziness that is coming up.

Below, you can take a look at the full Doctor Who: Flux episode 2 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

During the Crimean War, the Doctor discovers the British army fighting a brutal alien army of Sontarans, as Yaz and Dan are thrown deeper into a battle for survival. What is the Temple of Atropos? Who are the Mouri?

For John Bishop’s character of Dan in particular, we have to believe that this is going to be quite a whirlwind. Just think of it like this — you’re basically just one episode into your time with the Doctor and yet now, you are diving back into history and watching a brutal battle play out with lives on the line. Even if you’ve got friends, we’re not sure if that makes matters any easier!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Doctor Who season 13 episode 2?

To go along with that, what are you thinking about the premiere so far? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, stick around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







