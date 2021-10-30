Ted Lasso season 3: When will filming begin?







When will Ted Lasso season 3 premiere on Apple TV+? That’s still a question without a clear answer, other than that it will probably be coming out next year.

At the very least, we know a little more on the subject of when filming for the latest batch of episodes will kick off. Speaking in a new interview with Variety, Phil Dunster (who plays Jamie Tartt on the series) made it clear that the plan is to start on January 31. That means that the show will film for the bulk of the winter and some of the spring, and that makes us hopeful that a summer 2022 premiere date can happen. We feel like Apple would like to keep the show’s schedule similar to the past two years; that schedule allowed the show to surge at a time when there wasn’t a lot of programming elsewhere.

One of the big challenges moving into season 3 could simply be that of expectation. Think of it somewhat like this: When season 2 filmed, the show was a hit, but not anywhere near the level that it is now. Ted Lasso has to be one of the most-popular Halloween costumes out there and to think, the show’s still only a couple years in! There are questions aplenty about whether or not season 3 will be the final one but alas, we probably won’t have a firm answer to that for a little while.

To go along with that, we also expect to be waiting a while to learn a firm premiere date or see any footage. If filming starts at the end of January, we’ll consider ourselves lucky if we start to get a few more details come April or May.

