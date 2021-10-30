NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 4 video: A hearse shootout?







It’s probably well-known by now that NCIS: Los Angeles loves to present a good action sequence here or there. Yet, there’s something about this weekend’s “Sorry for Your Loss” that is different.

Could it be the fact that Callen and Kensi are in the midst of a plan gone horribly wrong while also driving a hearse? That feels likely. They’ve tried to stage an undercover operation but unfortunately for the two of them, it’s going terribly awry and it appears already like they are on the cusp of some sort of shootout. We’d go ahead and prepare for that already.

Also, Kensi utters quite possibly one of the greatest quotes possible when she claims that she never imagined dying in a hearse. We imagine very few people have!

As for what Callen’s endgame is in this episode in particular, we know that his search for Katya is pretty near the top of the list. We’re expecting that this will prove to be a pretty eventful episode for that reason, as he stops at nothing to try to make something happen here. We can’t speak to whether or not he will be successful, though. No matter, this looks to be an eventful episode! The show’s been building up something big with Katya for a little while and this could be an opportunity to learn if it’s all about to pay off or not.

Haven’t seen the full synopsis for this episode yet? Then take a look below…

As Callen continues hunting Katya, Kilbride enlists NCIS to help find a truckload of stolen guns. The assignment becomes more challenging when their suspect, the son of a mob boss they believe was planning to sell them, is found dead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates on the way and of course, we don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







