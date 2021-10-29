NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 4 promo: Will Callen find Katya?







As you prepare yourselves now for NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 4 on CBS this weekend, there are of course questions aplenty to think about.

To be specific for this article, though, let’s have a conversation about Katya. Is the team finally going to be able to track her down? It feels like this is something that has been a focus of the story for a good while now and still, we don’t know how close we are to a resolution.

If it were up to us, this episode (entitled “Sorry for Your Loss”) would be the end of this storyline. Why? It’s simply because there are other things out there that the writers could still tackle! Think, for example, about what is going on with Kessler. This is a character who is also still in the wind and for the time being, we don’t know when he is coming back. We’d simplify things a little, or at the very least introduce another adversary for Callen to go after. The guy deserves a little bit of stability, at least in his personal life if it’s not coming in the form of what’s happening on the job.

Now is a funeral going to be a part of the case somehow? The title could be one big clue of it, as could the fact that Kensi is seen wearing all black in the promo below. There’s definitely something going on here and now, we just have to wait and see what that something is going to be. Luckily, it’s only going to be two more days and early indications suggest this won’t be one of those weird episodes that airs at some totally-random time in the evening.

What do you think is coming on NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 4?

Do you think that the Katya story arc is going to be resolved? Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do that, remember to also stick around to score some other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

