NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Sorry for Your Loss’







If you are curious to learn a few more things about NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 4, there’s a lot to get into here!

First and foremost here, let’s talk start times. The next installment carries with it the title of “Sorry for Your Loss” and it is poised to air at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. No delays next week due to football! (Or, at least this should be the case in most markets — check your schedule accordingly next week.) Even though this episode is airing on Halloween night, we aren’t getting any indication that this episode will be altogether themed around the holiday. That’s a little bit of a bummer, no? Let’s hope that we’re surprised when the story actually airs.

Below, we’ve got the full NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 4 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming up:

“Sorry for Your Loss” – As Callen continues hunting Katya, Kilbride enlists NCIS to help find a truckload of stolen guns. The assignment becomes more challenging when their suspect, the son of a mob boss they believe was planning to sell them, is found dead, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, Oct. 31 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This feels like the second episode in a row that could revolve around Kilbride to a certain extent. Yet, we’re also wondering just long long this Katya storyline is going to. Could this extend through a significant chunk of the season? At the moment, we totally wouldn’t be shocked if it does. We are talking here about someone who is a major adversary of the team and could hold a lot of answers that Callen desperately seeks. We’ll just have to wait and see where things go…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 13 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







