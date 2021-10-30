Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: Title hints and schedule talk!







We’re getting closer and closer to the Yellowstone season 4 premiere on Paramount Network. As a matter of fact, it’s just over a week away! We’re about to dive into the world of the Dutton Family again and with that, we have to prepare for more drama and a wide array of different surprises around every turn.

The first order of business will be, of course, unraveling that enormous cliffhanger from the season 3 finale. Everyone, including Kevin Costner, is being cryptic about that even still. For now, let’s just dive into some other subjects that are worthy of some conversation: Episode titles and where the show lies on the Sunday-night TV schedule.

Let’s start first with the titles: We’ve reported already that the titles for the first two episodes (airing on November 7 starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern) are “Half the Money” and “Phantom Pain.” These are difficult to speculate about too much on their own, but we tend to think that they will relate somehow to the story on the show itself. Meanwhile, we’ve learned that the title for episode 3 is “All I See is You,” which absolutely has some sort of romantic tinge to it. We’d love for this to be a reference to Beth and Rip’s relationship, but we don’t even know if Beth is alive just yet! This show does do romance well, mostly because of its pseudo-Western style and also memorable characters.

From a scheduling standpoint, you should note that episode 3 will be airing at 9:00 p.m., and that is where Yellowstone will be the rest of the season. It’s a bold move for this show to air opposite both the NFL and Succession; we’ll see how it plays out.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4, and what do you think these titles mean?

