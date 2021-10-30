All American season 4 episode 2 promo: Spencer, Billy talk it out







As we approach All American season 4 episode 2 on The CW this Monday, it feels pretty clear that Spencer and Billy have a lot to talk about. There’s been tension between these two for a while, and if you’re like us, you’re also probably annoyed about Taye Diggs’ character coming out and saying that the team “didn’t need” Spencer. Since when is that the truth? This is a guy who has been an unbelievable asset!

Yet, there’s a lot of emotional stuff tied up here, whether it be Spencer’s relationship with Olivia, what she’s gone through, and also a lot of what Jordan has been battling as of late. Maybe Billy’s not himself, or maybe he’s projecting some of his issues onto others.

The real thing that Billy needs to remember here at some point is that Spencer is still a high school. Most of these characters are! They’ve gone through so much since the start of the season and for most of the premiere, we seriously thought that Coop was going to die. It’s going to take a lot of time for some of these wounds of the past to heal, and that’s without even getting into some of what lies ahead for the future.

For most of these season, we expect these relationships will all collectively be tested as we see more of what lies ahead beyond high school for some of these characters. That could prove to be one of the most interesting things about this season! We also have gotten the sense that All American is ending anytime soon, so we could be coming into a totally new phase.

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 4 episode 2?

