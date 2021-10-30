Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 promo: Will Eddie’s dad go to dinner?







After a brief, one-week hiatus, Blue Bloods season 12 episode 5 is slated to premiere on CBS this coming Friday. So what can you expect during it? This is an episode that should offer some drama, but above all else some awkward family dynamics.

Just from watching the promo below alone, you should get a pretty good sense of what lies ahead. Eddie’s father Armin will need a place to stay after getting out of prison, and that means he’s staying with his daughter and Jamie. We don’t think we have to tell you how uncomfortable this could become. Not only is this someone invading Jamie and Eddie’s personal space, but it’s also someone who is a known criminal who has a good chunk of the city booing him (at least metaphorically) anytime he is out in the street.

There’s something quite amusing about seeing Henry then suggest that he be invited to dinner; how do you think a conversation would go between a known ex-con and the highest-ranking official in the NYPD? It’s gonna be messy — really messy.

We feel for Eddie a lot entering this episode; you can’t choose your blood family, but it’s clear she’s trying to establish some sort of better relationship here with her dad if at all possible. She may also be trying to help him get on his feet by offering him a place to stay. The challenge of course will become whether or not he can be fully trusted; that’s not something that we’d be altogether confident of if we were in her shoes, and we’ll just have to see how things play out over the course of this given episode.

