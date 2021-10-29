Power Book II: Ghost season 2 photo: Tariq, Cane meet up







Every passing day gets us a little bit closer to the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere on Starz — and yea, it’s easy to be excited about it. The end of season 1 set the stage for a TON of dramatic stuff around every corner, whether that be the departure of Tasha or Tariq’s decision to kill Jabari before he could write a book about him.

There’s a lot of fallout that is going to be addressed in the early going of season 2, and that certainly includes the relationship between Tariq and Cane.

To say that Cane has resentment towards Tariq is putting it lightly. Think about what happened at the end of the first season, as he felt as though Michael Rainey Jr.’s character came in and took his place in the Tejada family business. From there Cane grew to be all the more impulsive and irrational, to the point where he started to put the lives of those close to him in jeopardy. It seemed as though Monet was done with him for good, but is that really going to be the case? If we had to guess, the answer that we have to that question is a pretty-clear “no.”

The photo at the bottom of this article is a clear indication that Tariq and Cane will be talking things out over the course of season 2. As for whether or not they’ll be friends or enemies, though, we’ll have to wait to figure some of that out.

What do y'all think is going down in this convo?

Find out Nov 21 on @STARZ. #PowerGhost pic.twitter.com/hknCk46Ctc — Power Book II: Ghost (@ghoststarz) October 27, 2021

