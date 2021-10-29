Better Call Saul season 6: More teases on premiere date, timeline, more







We know that we’ve got a ways to go until Better Call Saul season 6 premieres on AMC, but that’s not slowing down the discussion here!

Recently, show executive producer Thomas Schnauz was kind enough to do a Q&A with fans on Twitter and through that, we were able to get a number of little insights on where things are behind the scenes. Take, for example, the fact that there are still multiple episodes of the series left to film.

Let’s of course start with the most-popular question: When the show is going to come out. Schnauz noted that there’s a “.0001%” chance that it will be out in February, which probably means we’ll be waiting until March, at the earliest. Production was delayed due to the global health crisis, and we imagine that there have been some delays after that, as well, due to Bob Odenkirk suffering a minor heart attack on set. As for whether or not the final season will be split into haves, that’s an AMC decision more so than anything that he can dictate from his end.

Schnauz noted that there are a number of repeat directors and a “couple” of first-timers on the show this season, and that other than Jimmy McGill and Walter White, Kim Wexler is one of the best-written characters across the entire Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul universe. He declined to say whether or not we’re going to be seeing more of Jimmy in the future as Gene compared to other seasons, not that this should come as much of a shock to anyone out there.

The worst news to come from this Q&A is that at this time, it doesn’t seem like there’s a trailer on the immediate horizon. That could change but personally, we’d be shocked if we see something more before the end of the year.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

