The Blacklist season 9 episode 2 ratings fall, but by how much?







Entering The Blacklist season 9 episode 2, we can’t say that we had huge expectations when it comes to the show’s ratings.

After all, how could we? Consider some of the factors at play here. The James Spader drama was coming off of a premiere that generated mixed reviews at best, and beyond just that it aired on a night were there were no new episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime. It was left somewhat on an island, which is unfortunately, something that you should probably expect in general moving forward. This is one of NBC’s lowest-rated shows and in general, they aren’t going that hard in order to promote it. (We noted earlier today that they are barely making new promos for it at all at this point.)

Without further ado now, let’s get into the numbers. Last night’s “The Skinner: Conclusion” generated a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is a dip from the premiere the week prior. Meanwhile, it also dropped in total viewers to its current count of just over 2.7 million. Remember that these are just live numbers and with that, there are more people who will in down the road when you factor in DVR viewership and the like. It is that plus Netflix/international sales that keep this show on the air; it’s not exactly pulling in the live numbers to justify it anymore.

While it’s troublesome to see the ratings fall slightly for episode 2, it’s technically still a better output than the season 8 finale, which aired at a weird time in Wednesday night. In the end, let’s see what happens next week when SVU returns and there’s more of a lineup The Blacklist can be a part of once more.

What do you make of the ratings for The Blacklist season 9 episode 2?

