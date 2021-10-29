The Morning Show season 2 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Confirmations’







Are you curious to learn more about The Morning Show season 2 episode 8? Next week’s episode could revolve around yet another pivot.

This week, we had more of a deep dive into the relationship between Alex and Mitch (plus that shocking end for Mitch). Through that, this episode was inherently different than some of the others we’ve had for most of the season. For next week’s “Confirmations,” though, we’ll see a pretty dramatic leap back into the TMS world where a story takes center stage — and it’s one that could turn almost everything upside-down and challenge relationships between key characters.

For a few details now on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full The Morning Show season 2 episode 8 synopsis:

TMS races to report an unconfirmed story.

Why so cryptic? Why not give us a little bit of something more? The simple answer here is that Apple TV+ doesn’t need to give anything more away than this. They don’t need to! They’ve got a show that already delivers in a number of big ways and viewers are going to watch Bradley and Alex’s journey regardless.

Oh, and of course there’s also where episode 8 falls within the story of the larger season. There are only three episodes left! Even if it feels in some ways like this season just started, we are very much in the home stretch. Everything that happens now is going to carry over directly into the end of the season and after that, we’ll just have to wait and see if a season 3 actually happens. For the time being, we’re very-much in a waiting game when it comes to what Apple TV+ would like to do. The ball is in their court, but we’re certainly optimistic.

