The Bachelorette episode 3 spoilers: Michelle Young and a ‘Top Gun’ tie-in







Tuesday night marks The Bachelorette episode 3 arriving on ABC, and that, of course, means more dates for Michelle Young. What’s going to happen with them this time around? Think in terms of one inspired by Top Gun: Maverick, which will be a big reminder that this season is VERY different from the past few. There are actually some big-budget dates again! You’ll see famous actors and, maybe somewhere along the way, some genuine romance.

Also, there’s a spoken-word poetry date here that could tie into something that we’ve seen in the promos for most of the season. For more on that, be sure to check out The Bachelorette episode 3 synopsis:

“1803” – With her trust in the men shaken after last week, Michelle and her remaining suitors embark on a week full of dates set on rebuilding those bonds. First up, stars of the new movie sequel “Top Gun: Maverick,” Glen Powell and Jay Ellis, push the guys out of their comfort zone and into the danger zone, but the G-forces won’t be the only thing making their heads spin. Later, one unsuspecting fella makes the most of his one-on-one time, baring it all in his attempt to woo Michelle. And a group date led by spoken-word poet Rudy Francisco has the men waxing poetic. At the end of the day though, it’s Michelle, who, moved by the vulnerability of her guys, steals the show with an emotional spoken-word poem of her own. Before the roses can be handed out, a level-headed guy shares with Michelle that the men in the house have always had her back, leading to a series of confrontations and a shocking conclusion that can’t be missed on “The Bachelorette,” airing TUESDAY, NOV. 2 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

So where is some of the drama going to come from within this episode? Potentially, there are a few different sources. Michelle decided to keep Peter despite the incident that happened after the classroom date; meanwhile, she still doesn’t know about Jamie’s role in spreading stuff around with her and Joe. He claimed that a lot of people in the house were talking about it when, at least from our point of view, it was mostly just him.

