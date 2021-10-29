Succession season 3 episode 3: Kieran Culkin on Roman’s choices







As we prepare for Succession season 3 episode 3 on HBO over the next few days, you also should prepare for more careful jostling. Everyone wants to get the biggest piece of the pie possible, but there are a lot of people within the Roy family who will be careful in their quest to get it.

Take, for example, Roman Roy. On this past episode of the show, we saw Kieran Culkin’s character decide against teaming up with his brother Kendall. He had a prime opportunity to betray his father and opted against doing it.

What’s the reasoning behind this for Roman? So much of it has to do with control — what he will do as opposed to what he won’t. In a new interview on the show’s official Twitter page, Culkin notes that above all else, Roman won’t work for one of his siblings. His ego probably wouldn’t allow it. We saw with Kendall’s plan that he couldn’t quite explain how Roman, Shiv, or Connor would have a substantial amount of power; he tried to claim that they could rule by committee, but we don’t think any of them bought it.

In buying his time at the moment and siding with Logan, we think that Roman is looking at the devil he knows first and foremost. Given that Gerri is currently in power as CEO, he probably sees a path here where he could eventually be boss. Kieran notes that Roman is smart enough to realize that there are multiple paths towards him eventually being in charge; this is not a situation where there is one option and that’s it. Keeping the status quo, at least for now, allows for those options to remain open.

Where do you want to see the story go in Succession season 3 episode 3?

